THE John Murphy Ceredigion Basketball League tipped off its 2025 season in style at Aberystwyth University Sports Cage, delivering three exciting fixtures that showcased the growing depth of local basketball talent.
From high-tempo offense to determined defensive stands, week one set a strong tone for the season ahead.
Goats Power Past Sharks in Commanding Display
The Goats opened the evening with a dominant 86–12 victory over the Sharks. Captain Alan Gbel led by example with pace and precision, supported by impressive performances from Paul Brown, Matt Taylor, and Teifi Drew.
Despite the scoreline, the Sharks showed commendable resilience. Sophie Griffiths and Emily Soar worked tirelessly to keep their team battling throughout, highlighting the positive spirit that defines the league.
Final Score: Goats 86 – Sharks 12
Llandrindod Lakers Overcome Assassins in Physical Encounter
The Llandrindod Lakers continued their strong early form with a 50–30 win over the Assassins. Captain Alastair Gardner-Smith anchored the Lakers’ attack with composed playmaking and key scoring bursts, while Wolfenden-Davies, Toth, and Layton contributed decisive plays at both ends of the court.
The Assassins, captained by Jack Jones, showed real determination and teamwork. Justin Bennett provided energy and points to narrow the deficit, but the Lakers’ balanced offense proved too consistent down the stretch.
Final Score: Llandrindod Lakers 50 – Assassins 30
Aces Finish Strong Against Dragons
Closing out the night, the Aces secured a convincing 41–15 victory over the Dragons. Ben Slater and Liam Thomas led the charge with sharp shooting and disciplined team play, while Mason Honer and Brooklyn Jones added key contributions to maintain momentum.
For the Dragons, Harvey Myskow, Terry Meny, and Rohan Menta showed promise, working hard on defence and in transition despite a tough matchup against a well-drilled Aces squad.
Final Score: Aces 41 – Dragons 15
League Building Excitement in Aberystwyth
Games in the John Murphy Ceredigion Basketball League take place every Monday evening from 6pm to 9pm at Aberystwyth University Sports Cage, with spectators warmly welcome to come along and support their local teams.
Week 1 delivered high-quality basketball, great sportsmanship, and a clear sign that community basketball in Ceredigion is thriving. With plenty more fixtures to come, fans can expect another action-packed season on court.
