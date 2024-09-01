ABERYSTWYTH Town Women have announced the signing of goalkeeper Chelsea Herbert.
The former Swansea City goalkeeper made 12 appearances in the Genero Adran Premier last season for the Swans, under the helm of now Aber Town manager Chris Church.
Herbert also spent time at Abergavenny and Cyncoed, and will now join up with The Seasiders for the 2024/25 campaign.
Chelsea said: "I’m really excited to join Aber, they’re a strong club, I’m looking forward to the season ahead.
"Everyone has been so welcoming and I can’t wait to get started."
Manager Chris Church said upon Herbert's signing: "Chelsea brings a wealth of experience to the team, she was with me at Swans last year and did a fantastic job.
"She is calm on the ball and really good shot stopper and I’m sure she will bring all that across to Aber."
Herbert joined the Swans in 2022, keeping 13 clean sheets for the club across her 30 appearances over two seasons.
A lifelong Swansea City supporter, she played a crucial role for the Swans in the 2023-24 campaign, making 19 appearances as she helped her side to a second-place finish and the Genero Adran Trophy final.
The Swans posted: “Everyone at Swansea City would like to thank Chelsea for her contribution to the club, and wish her all the best in her future career.”