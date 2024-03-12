PWLLHELI produced one of their better performances of the season to run out 5-1 winners against Saltney Town in the FAW Reserves League North Tier 3 on Saturday.
Bottom-of-the-table Saltney had only one league win to their name this season prior to their visit to the Rec and Pwllheli were in no mood to let them add to their tally.
Teenager Josh Roberts set the tone with the opening goal on 10 minutes and the hosts underlined their authority with two more before the break by fellow 16-year-old Llyr Williams and Christopher Tate.
The visitors reduced the deficit on 78 minutes but Pwllheli finished strongly with late strikes by Tate and 16-year-old substitute Kian Thomas-Martin.
It was down earth with a bump two days later though as Pwllheli were knocked out of the FAW Reserves League North Cup, beaten 6-2 at Llandudno FC U23s.
The hosts led 3-1 at the break thanks to a Cieran Williams brace and Levi Montgomery, Tate replying for Pwllheli.
Williams completed his hat-trick for the tier 1/2 side on 52 minutes but credit to Pwllheli they kept going despite playing just over 48 hours earlier.
Substitute Cian Love made it 4-2 just after the hour mark but the hosts finished strongly with Harry Montgomery and Harley Doyle adding to their tally.