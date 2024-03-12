A MINUTE’S silence was held in honour of former Porthmadog manager John Williams before their game against Buckley Town on Saturday.
The Traeth club posted: “It is with the greatest regret that the club received the news of the passing of our former manager John Williams aged 89.
“John was manager between November 1972 and May 1976.
“During his time here, he won two Welsh League (North) titles in 74/75 and 75/76, the North Wales Coast Challenge Cup and Alves Cup in 73/74 and Cookson Cup in 75/76.
“The club send their condolences to the family.”
Pictured above is the 1975/76 Welsh Cup team who took on Shrewsbury Town.
Back row: Steve Bennie, Graham Griffiths, Frank Gilmore, John Morris, Rowley Evans, Bobby Fraser, Mickey Hayes, Ken Taylor, and Bob Roberts (trainer).
Front row: Steve Marshall, John Davies, John Williams (manager), Keith Wilkes and Jimmy McCarthy.