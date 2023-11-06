Aberystwyth Town Women could not end their poor run of results, losing 4-3 on the road to TNS – despite having led for most of the match.
TNS 4 Aberystwyth Town 3, Genero Adran Premier
Imi Scourfield returned to the starting line-up following her spell on international duty with the Cymru U19s, while Lleucu Mathias and Gwenllian Jones were also named in the eleven.
And it was Jones who opened the scoring courtesy of a perfectly-timed through ball from captain Amy Jenkins after 14 minutes.
Scourfield nodded home shortly after the break following a superb delivery from Rebecca Mathias – but Caitlin Chapman reduced the deficit for the hosts just one minute later.
And just before the hour mark, Beth Lewis equalised from the penalty spot, with Ella Hartley putting TNS in front for the first time with an effort from the edge of the box on 69 minutes.
Chapman added a second to extend TNS’s lead as they dominated the game, and although substitute Niamh Duggan grabbed a late goal in injury time, it wasn’t enough.
The Seasiders are in cup action next weekend as they travel to CPD Y Rhyl 1879 in the Bute Energy Welsh Cup.