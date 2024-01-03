Two local women-led businesses plus the Plascrug Leisure Centre have combined to give Aberystwyth Town Women a huge boost ahead of a busy January schedule.
Gwe Cambrian Web and Driftwood Designs have pledged regular financial support enabling Gavin Allen’s squad to access the fitness suite at the local sports centre.
It means that the players can train outside their usual scheduled hours and ensure they are fit and sharp on Sundays – essential in a league where the big clubs can give their female players more finance and more facilities.
Captain Amy Jenkins said: “We can’t thank everyone enough for their generosity. As a squad with our roots in our local community, being able to train in our local fitness centre during the week is going to be such a bonus for us. Plascrug have been brilliant to welcome us in.
“It also means we can fit in our gym work around our day jobs or our study and we are so grateful that Gwe Cambrian Web and Driftwood Designs are helping us to do this.”
“We’re really happy that Aberystwyth Town Women reached out, to enable us to support the fantastic work the women’s team are doing in Aberystwyth,” said Kerry Ferguson of Gwe Cambrian Web. “It’s really important that they also feel the support from their town too, and through this partnership we’re doing our small part in helping the team, and future generations.”
Businesses and organisations who would like to join Driftwood Designs and Gwe Cambrian Web in supporting Aberystwyth Town Women are invited to get in touch via [email protected]. All help – from raffle prizes to financial donations – is hugely appreciated.