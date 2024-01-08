The first training session after Christmas is always the hardest one of the year. Well, Gav certainly made sure of that when we headed back to Park Avenue after three weeks off. We clocked up some good mileage in a great session on Sunday, but of course we’ve been keeping our fitness up anyway.
I did my first ever park run just before Christmas which was a great experience and couldn’t recommend it enough. There is something about running in a big group that just keeps you going. We’re also so pleased that as from right now the local girls are doing our strength and conditioning work at Plascrug Leisure Centre thanks to fantastic sponsorship from Driftwood Designs and Gwe Cambrian Web. This kind of access means we will be able to ensure we are strong enough to fight against the best of the best that our league throws at us.
And it’ll be a busy and competitive second part of phase one. We’re hoping to make a statement and push for top four. That has been our aim at the start of the season and it is still on the cards. We have plenty of positives to take from the beginning of the season - as well as reaching the quarter-final of the Genero Adran Trophy.
2024 will also see the long-awaited return of our Elin Jones from the ACL injury she suffered last February. We’re also looking forward to seeing Cheeks back in action after her nasty wrist injury at Barry Town United a couple of months ago. Last, but certainly not least, fingers crossed our midfield maestro Shauna will return to full fitness in time for the run-in.
We’re off to Pontypridd United this weekend for our first match of the year. It’ll be a tough battle but one we’re looking forward to. As always, thank you for your support.