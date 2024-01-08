I did my first ever park run just before Christmas which was a great experience and couldn’t recommend it enough. There is something about running in a big group that just keeps you going. We’re also so pleased that as from right now the local girls are doing our strength and conditioning work at Plascrug Leisure Centre thanks to fantastic sponsorship from Driftwood Designs and Gwe Cambrian Web. This kind of access means we will be able to ensure we are strong enough to fight against the best of the best that our league throws at us.