Aberystwyth Town Women 1 TNS 0
Genero Adran Premier
ABERYSTWYTH Town Women battled through torrential rain and wind to claim a hard-fought 1–0 victory over The New Saints at Park Avenue on Sunday, thanks to a first-half strike from Shauna Chambers.
The decisive moment came in the 19th minute when Chambers’ in-swinging corner flew straight into the net, leaving the visiting goalkeeper stranded and sending the home crowd into celebrations.
Lifted by the early lead, Aber started strongly, winning challenges all over the pitch and showing real aggression in the physical duels.
The weather made conditions difficult for both teams, but the Seasiders adapted well.
The New Saints came closest at the end of the first half, when Sophie Steel pulled off an excellent save from a one-on-one opportunity to deny the visitors an equaliser, therefore, ensuring the Seasiders going into the break on top.
TNS gradually grew into the game, particularly in the second half as their substitutions added fresh energy.
Aberystwyth’s back line was tested in the final 15 minutes as TNS pushed hard, but resolute defending and tireless work rate saw the hosts through to the final whistle.
This result means Aberystwyth have won two from two at the beginning of the Genero Adran Premier season.
The player of the match was Imogen Scourfield who earned the accolade for a commanding performance, combining grit in midfield with relentless energy.
Rhys Jon and his staff alongside the players alike paid tribute to the fantastic supporters who braved the elements: “Your energy and encouragement made all the difference. We’d love to see you back at Park Avenue again next time.”
Fixtures, 21 September: Barry Town Women v Cardiff City Women; Pontypridd Women v Briton Ferry Llansawel Women; Swansea City Women v Aberystwyth Town Women; The New Saints Women v Wrexham Women.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.