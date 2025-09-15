Trebanos Athletic 10 Aber RFC Athletic 27
ATHLETIC won the toss and decided to have the wind in their faces in the first half.
The hosts took advantage of the wind and pinned the Athletic in their half trying to break down the defence.
But against the run of play and the Athletic’s first venture into the opposition half, Sion Evans scored between the posts with a break away try which was converted by Dan Davies.
Trebanos struck back from the restart and scored a try in the corner which was unconverted.
Towards the end of the half Athletic were given a penalty which they kicked to the corner and the resulting lineout and drive resulted in hooker Dan Davies scoring from close in.
Next up was a try from Shane Evans again from a driving maul.
The second half the Athletic started to gain more possession and used the elements to good effect with Dan Davies kicking out of hand putting them in great positions to challenge for ball.
From one such position the forwards continued expertly picking and driving from rucks and Evans powered his way over the line for Athletic’s fourth.
Athletic continued to apply the pressure to the opposition and if it wasn’t for some good defensive work the scoreline would have increased several times
However late into the second half Athletic’s perseverance paid off and the back’s strung together a lovely move which resulted in Sean Spollen crossing the whitewash.
Aberystwyth Youth 40 Crymych Youth 25
A FAST and open game was played out at Plascrug on Saturday.
Crymych had the upper hand in the first half, scoring three good tries, but Aber replied with two whilst up against a stiffening breeze.
Aber took control in the second half scoring further tries, but the Crymych boys never gave up.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.