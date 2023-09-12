Aberystwyth Town Women have sent a message to their fans ahead of their first Genero Adran Premier match this Sunday.
The posted: "From our first team in Wales' top flight, through our recreational development team, through our under-19s and our girls' development centre who will be our future - and not forgetting the fun football we offer through our girls' camps and our forthcoming Huddle for the littlest ball-kickers - we are proud to offer women and girls the opportunities they need.
"Whether that's elite competition and coaching, a talent pathway, or fun and friendship and a social network - or maybe all of the above - women's football at Aberystwyth Town is thriving.
"But we need your support. Aberystwyth Town Women's FC is run by a small committee of dedicated volunteers, including media officer Carrie, whose new book 'Woman Up – Pitches, Pay and Periods: The Progress and Potential of Women’s Football' is out in October.
"She wrote it over the course of last season when all three of our senior teams enjoyed such success on the pitch, and our projects for juniors - including our mascot programme – really took off. In fact, the book is dedicated to the players of Aberystwyth Town Women’s FC.
"And now the costs of operating our club are rising. We know it's a massively tough time for everyone - but you can Woman Up in whichever way works best for you.
"Cheer on the first team at Park Avenue this season - your backing makes such a difference. Our first home match of the Genero Adran Premier campaign is on Sunday 17 September, versus Barry Town United, kick-off 2pm (adult admission £5, concessions free). You can even buy a season card for £40, guaranteeing entry to all seven Phase One home games, all three Phase Two home games, plus up to two cup matches of your choice.
"Buy a raffle ticket at our first home game for the chance to win a hamper kindly donated by our friends at Tesco Aberystwyth.
"Come to one of our 'Woman Up' fundraising events over the season - watch this space for further details.
"Make a financial contribution, whether that's one-off or regular - our PayPal address is [email protected]. Every little bit really makes a difference.
"Share our social media posts to help increase our reach.
"Thank you so much for your support so far. Now it's time to Woman Up".