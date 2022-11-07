Aberystwyth Town Women welcome mascots for the first time

Wednesday 9th November 2022 8:15 am
Aberystwyth Town Women FC mascort for first time 061122
Girls who missed out on the half-term coaching camps because of the weather were given the opportunity to be mascots at Aberystwyth Town Womnen’s game against Abergavenny on Sunday (Aberystwyth Town Women FC )

The severe weather might have stopped Aberystwyth Town Women’s girls’ camps on Wednesday - but the budding female footballers of the area were not to be deterred for too long.

To make up for missing out on the half-term coaching camps - led by the Seasiders’ female first-teamers - the girls were invited by the club to be mascots for the fixture against Abergavenny on Sunday.

And tlucky girls accompanied Aber Town on to the pitch, had a kick-around with the substitutes at half-time, cheered the team on to a 4-1 victory - and of course had the chance to take plenty of selfies with their favourite players.

“We are so pleased to have welcomed the girls and their families to Park Avenue, and had a great time meeting them and chatting with them,” said club volunteer and first-team player Lucie Gwilt. “As a team, we want to inspire girls to try out football and enjoy it as a fan, as a player, or perhaps both!”

If you are involved with a group of girls or a girls’ team who’d like to be mascots for the Aberystwyth Town Women in future, get in touch with ATWFC media officer Carrie Dunn at [email protected].

Carrie Dunn

Aberystwyth Town Football Club
