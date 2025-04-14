Newtown 2 Aberystwyth Town 3
JD Cymru Premier Playoff Conference
ABER Town gave one of their best performances of Phase 2 and finally fell on the right end of a tight game at Latham Park on Saturday afternoon, with a 3-2 win which relegated hosts Newtown.
It means that mid Wales will not be represented in tier one next season a situation that concerns Aber manager Antonio Corbisiero.
Sharing his view on Sgorio he said: “It was horrendous for us to go down the other week and it’s horrendous for Newtown to go down now.
“I stand by that. I worry for the area, you know in terms of my son growing up, in terms of their sons growing up, Mitchell’s boy and everything in this area.
“We’ve lost our Academy status as well, so we’ve only got limited teams in that.
“Fortunately they’ve got theirs and they’ve generated some of our players to go across and play for their academy which is good.
“But to have both teams out of the Welsh Prem it’s a sad day.
“It’s never nice to send another team down in these circumstances and obviously I’m worried for both of us going forward whether we can both get back up.”
The Seasiders made a bright start at Latham Park with Rico Patterson having two efforts blocked.
The Black and Greens were looking good going forward: Flint burst through and was so unlucky to see his shot rebound off the far post, so it was against the run of play when Newtown took the lead.
Oliver Sharp waltzed through from the right back position, regained possession and tapped the ball inside the far post for one nil.
his was harsh on Aber, and they retaliated just before the break when Alex Darlington’s cute through ball fell perfectly for the onrushing Niall Flint, and he found the bottom corner with a brilliant strike.
Newtown desperately needed a win to retain any hopes of survival, but Aber continued to press after the break.
Abdi Sharif flashed a header past the post from Flint’s corner, but then back came the hosts: Darlington headed Williams’ volley clear, and from the resulting corner Smith’s knock down at the back post fell nicely for Jason Oswell to bundle home.
Alex Darlington and Liam Walsh went close as Aber searched for an equaliser.
They found one on 79 minutes when Flint fired in a confident penalty awarded after his cross was handled by Joylon Harries.
Patterson then found Flint whose effort kissed off the post, then a simple ball into the box saw sub Cuba Cline nick in to double head the ball home past a statuesque defence, and put Aber in front.
With Louis Bradford and John Owen looking solid at the back there was no way back for a totally dispirited Newtown, and indeed Aber came closest to a late goal when Gwydion Dafis set up fellow substitute Tom Mason, who brought another save from Schwarzer, and Aber had earned a thoroughly deserved three points.
This win came too late to have any impact on the Black and Greens’ destiny this season, but a positive performance from Antonio Corbisiero’s men raised spirits ahead of the season ending test at home to Connah’s Quay Nomads on Saturday lunchtime (KO 12.45pm).