Aberystwyth Town 1 Flint Town 2
JD Cymru Play-off Conference
THE Black and Greens once again fell on the wrong end of a tight game in the Cymru Premier, as goals from Ben Wynne and Elliott Reeves secured victory for the Flintshire side.
Already-relegated Aber started on a chilly evening in the mood to ensure they left the league on a high note, and they totally dominated the early stages.
Iwan Lewis volleyed wide, then set up Jonny Evans to fire just wide himself.
Another volley from Lewis was touched by Jack Flint onto the post and crossbar and at the other end Reeves’ effort was pushed wide by Dave Jones.
Flint then performed miracles to deny Darlington, Evans and Sharif in the same movement, and later denied his namesake Niall Flint’s left footed dink.
Lewis had yet another low effort saved after a nice move, but somehow Aber reached the half hour still level.
However, Ben Wynne soon unleashed a low effort from the right side which kissed in off the far post and against the run of play Flint were ahead.
The goal turned the game on its head, and suddenly the hosts were struggling.
Reeves crossed for Joshua Jones to blast over from a great position, Harry Owen kneed past the post, then headed against the same post, and Jake Phillips ran 70 yards down the right only to crash the ball off the crossbar, and harshly Antonio Corbisiero’s men were a goal down at the break.
Although Wynne touched past the post just after the restart, the Black and Greens continued to play some nice football, though chances were harder to come by - and in fact, the visitors clinically doubled their lead when they broke away and Reeves finished with a low volley with 25 minutes to go.
On came Aber, Sharif setting up Calum Huxley who had a shot blocked and Lewis firing wide, but then Dave Jones made a superb double save to deny Reeves, who also lobbed over.
Cuba Cline sent a low volley past Flint’s post, then just before the end Abdi Sharif was fouled in the box by sub Luke Mariette, and Niall Flint dispatched the penalty superbly for his fifth league goal of the season.
The hosts pressed in injury time, but a late free kick from the left side was repelled by Flint’s rearguard, and the Deesiders ensured victory in a tight game which Green fans would say should have been a draw.
At the tail end of an extremely difficult 2024/25 season, the Seasiders have two matches remaining and their next date comes a week on Saturday, 12 April, away to Newtown with a 12.45pm kick off - live on Sgorio.