Aberystwyth Town Women have bid farewell to goalkeeper Elen Valentine after she signed a contract with Newcastle United – who recently announced their plans to turn professional in England’s women’s third tier.
In the first instance, she will be on a dual registration with another English club.
Valentine signed for the Seasiders last year, becoming the first female football scholar on the club’s scheme with Aberystwyth University, and has been a regular with the Wales under-19 squad.
“Elen will be a big loss,” said manager Gavin Allen. “She is a hugely ambitious and talented player, and this is a fantastic opportunity for her. We wish her all the very best with the next step of her career.”
“I’ll always bleed green no matter where I play,” said Valentine. “Being at Aber has made me fall in love with football again, and the club staff and girls are the best set I have ever experienced. I will miss every single one so much and I’ll look forward to being back at Park Avenue as Aber’s biggest fan.”