Carmarthen footballer Emily Thomas is looking forward to playing in her home town on the biggest of occasions - a cup semi-final.
Thomas is one of the stars who have got Aberystwyth Town Women to their first FAW Women's Cup semi-final in 12 years - and on Sunday, 19 February, she and the rest of the Seasiders will be at Carmarthen's Richmond Park to take on Briton Ferry for a place in the final.
The 18-year-old, who was born in Glangwili Hospital and now lives in Llangyndeyrn, hopes that the town will turn out in their numbers to support a local girl.
And she has her fingers crossed that she'll be able to play in two cup finals before the end of the season - the week beforehand, the Green and Blacks travel to Cardiff Met in the semi-finals of another cup, the Genero Adran Trophy.
"I'm very excited to be going into two semi-finals - it's just pure class from the girls to be honest," she said. "If we work hard and take our chances, there's nothing stopping us from reaching two finals now."