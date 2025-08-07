ABERYSTWYTH Town FC have started the application process for the position of women's first team manager.
The Park Avenue side confirmed on 1 August that Chris Church had stepped down from the role with immediate effect.
They thanked Church for his dedication, commitment, and hard work since joining ATWFC in May 2024.
They posted: “We would like to wish Chris and his family the very best and extend a warm welcome back to Park Avenue in the future.”
The club had set the ball rolling for the process of finding a new manager who will “ensure that the team’s playing and coaching philosophy aligns with the club's ambition and vision.”
They posted: “We are seeking competitive, forward-thinking, self-motivated and dedicated candidates who aspire to be the very best.
“The successful candidate will manage all on and off-field football activities for Aberystwyth Town FC Women's First Team
“The manager will play a pivotal role in ensuring that the first team's playing and coaching philosophy aligns with the club's ambition and vision.
“This alignment should be driven through exemplary leadership, clear communication, and strategic planning.
“In addition to aligning with the club's vision, the manager is expected to provide clear leadership and support to club players and staff, fostering a high-performing team and environment rooted in strong community values.”
