ABERYSTWYTH University FC are the 2023 Varsity winners after a hard fought 1-0 win at Bangor University yesterday.
A scrappy goal by Jamie Jones on 76 minutes following a corner was enough to give Aber the win at Nantporth.
Bangor piled on the pressure in the closing stages but Aber held firm to take the bragging rights.
The visitors were lively from the first whistle with Jonny Mead and Will Ludlow going close.
Mead was causing Bangor all sorts of problems but first half scoring opportunities were few and far between.
Kieran Booker sliced a shot wide from an early second half corner before a stop-start encounter burst into life with Jones’ decisive contribution to seal victory.