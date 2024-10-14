AFTER a stellar season last year, Aberystwyth University Futsal Club have made progress again by recording their first ever away win.
They won their opening game of the 24/25 Men’s Western Tier 2 BUCS league at Exeter University 10-8.
Last season, they won their first game since they were established in 2017 at home against Cardiff University in the BUCS league and then went on to win at home against Marjon University and varsity against Bangor University.
The team left early on Sunday morning to make the five-hour journey to Exeter.
In a nail biting match where Aberystwyth University scored the opening goal they then found themselves trailing 4-1.
The match was neck and neck with Exeter then leading 8-6.
But the boys from Aberystwyth dug deep and scored four straight goals to win the game 10-8.
The team comprised of a mix of experienced players in their final year and a couple of freshers and new players who have just joined the club this year.
George Downer scored five goals, Rhys Bilson scored two goals with Curtis Tan and Mousa Alagha also chipping in.
The team also benefited from an own goal by Exeter.
Aberystwyth play their next two games of the BUCS league at home against Marjon University on 20/10 and USW on 3/11.