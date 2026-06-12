ABERYSTWYTH‑born futsal goalkeeper Alice Evans is celebrating a major milestone after helping her Sardinian club Quartu secure promotion to Italy’s Serie B, defeating Gradara over two legs in the play‑off final.
Reflecting on the achievement, a delighted Evans said: “Super proud of this group and everything we have achieved this season. Getting to this point took a lot of hard work - way more than we all even anticipated. Thank you to everyone who committed to the project and followed it through right to the end.
“Thank you to everyone at the club a who gave us everything and welcomed us all into their family. A first year for the female team that will always be remembered and that will probably go down as one of my favourite years of futsal.
“Thank you to everyone including my family, friends, students and colleagues who came to support throughout the season. I really loved playing in front of you all.”
She continued: “Thank you to my partner who always pushes me, keeps my head in a really calm place, believes in me and does everything she can to make sure I’m playing my best. I couldn’t and would not want to do it all without you Valeria Lunesu.
“I am extremely proud to play for ASD Quartu C5 and to have played a part in achieving this promotion, falling in love all over again with this sport and still learning new things has been a truly special experience.”
Born in 1994 and raised in Aberystwyth before moving to Llandrindod Wells, Evans joined Quartu at the start of the season and quickly became a key figure in the club’s brand‑new women’s side. She is widely regarded as a trailblazer in the sport, having become the first British female futsal player to sign a professional contract in 2015 with Sinnai.
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