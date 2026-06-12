THE Swansea half marathon is recognised as one of the fastest half marathons on offer with a flat and fast course and great sea views.
Two from Aberystwyth Athletic Club ventured down to join the 7,000 runners and Jamie Lloyd secured a fantastic finish in 40th place overall in a personal best time of 1.13.58 with Gail Evans also crossing the finish line in a great time of 1.38.27.
Jamie was very happy with the time in what was a dramatic event: “We were told at the start there may be a delay and we later learnt there was a fire somewhere on the course.
“Luckily, no-one was hurt and it was dealt with swiftly. I had been told this is a fast course so I really pushed myself to get a pb, which I managed but I certainly felt it afterwards.
“A great city race though with the crowds urging you on throughout.”
Aber AC’s perennial ultra runner Balázs Pinter was out again over the weekend, this time doing the Pembrokeshire Coastal 100 mile run.
The race began at mid-day on Friday at St Dogmaels and competitors had 36 hours to complete the 100 mile course along the coast path.
The weather was not for the faint-hearted according to Balázs: “This event was memorable for me because we were on the coast sea with non-stop strong wind coupled with continuous, frequently horizontal, rain, for more than a day.
“Overnight, I paired up with another runner, as it was much easier to stay on the course and fight for every step against the wind in the dark together.
“My trick to keep relatively dry and warm was to wear two waterproof jackets and two sets of waterproof trousers and this worked quite well.
“On the coast path, we had to be very careful not to fall but move forward all the time.
“In the last few hours, the rain stopped, but the wind was still with us and I was very happy to cross the finish line at 8:18 pm on Saturday evening.
“A great adventure on the Pembrokeshire Coast Path.”
Coming back over the Ceredigion border and Aber AC had only one representative this year in Cardigan’s Ras y Castell but he made quite an impact.
Owain Rowlands secured 3rd place overall in this popular local race, completing the ten kilometres in a time of 36.13: “The route this year was slightly different as it took you through the town along the Teifi Marshes and Cilgerran before finishing in the shadow of Cardigan castle.
“It is a lovely route and the weather stayed mainly dry which helped and I was delighted with a podium finish.”
If you would like to hear more about Aberystwyth Athletic Club and join in its activities visit or find the club on Facebook.
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