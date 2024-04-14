ABERYSTWYTH know what they have to do to maintain their JD Cymru Premier status, beat relegation rivals Pontypridd United at Park Avenue on Sunday and they will avoid the drop.
Both sides lost on Saturday, Aberystwyth 2-1 at Barry Town and Ponty 3-0 against visitors Penybont but the Seasiders will take heart that their destiny is still in their own hands.
Aber entered the field cheered on by yet another vociferous group of supporters, and started the game decently.
Jonathan Evans tested home keeper Mike Lewis early on, then sent another curler wide with his left foot.
However the hosts soon settled and went on to dominate the first half.
Snaith headed wide from a Jamie Veale corner, but he made no mistake soon after as he converted a right wing cross at the back post for an early lead.
With the wind at their backs Barry raised the ante, with Snaith testing Dave Jones with a 30-yard effort.
At the other end Billy Kirkman had a shot deflected and Jack Canavan’s cross was gathered by Lewis, but then Jordan Cotterill sent an attempt just wide, with Aber breathing a sigh of relief.
After the break Aber had a period of pressure with a series of corners and set pieces which sadly failed to produce a chance.
A lovely move involving Jonathan Evans down the right lead to sub Gwydion Dafis netting at the far post but the linesman’s flag indicated that the ball had left the field of play.
Then the hardworking Liam Walsh won a bizarre free kick on the right hand edge of the area, and Kirkman’s delivery nestled right into the far corner for an equaliser which had the visiting fans in raptures.
Back came Barry with Snaith heading over and Cotterill rattling the crossbar with a super effort.
Canavan attempted to lob Lewis with an audacious effort, just wide, but the momentum had switched back to the home side and Aber were holding on.
Then came the decisive moment as Mikey George pressed down the right and fed sub Kayne McLaggon, whose low effort was parried by Jones into the path of Hulbert, who settled the game with aplomb.
A Jack Thorn cross was gathered by Lewis, then Hulbert set up McLaggon to fire over, as six minutes of injury time were shown.
Canavan volleyed wide and Walsh tested Lewis again in injury time, but despite late pressure the hosts held on for a deserved victory which means Aber’s fate will once again be decided on the last day of the season.
Town will lick their wounds after this defeat but their JD Cymru Premier fate remains firmly in their own hands.