A DEPLETED Aberystwyth side defended resolutely to pick up what could be a vital point at Pontypridd on Tuesday night as both sides battle to avoid the drop to tier two.
The draw keeps the Seasiders two points clear of relegation rivals Ponty and Colwyn Bay with two JD Cymru Premier Conference games to go.
Both sides struggled to create openings early on at USW Sport Park but the woodwork and amazing reflexes came to Aber’s rescue when left back Ethan Vaughan’s cross was headed goalwards from close range.
Keeper Dave Jones was well positioned to react and block the effort and the follow-up header struck the bar.
Jones produced another top save when Ponty played on with Aber’s Zac Hartley down injured before Aber offered a threat at the other end, Liam Walsh combining with Jonathan Owen whose shot, after being allowed to turn, skimmed the post.
It was developing into a hotly-contested half with both sides enjoying spells on the front foot.
The Black & Greens went close again when good work by the dangerous Iwan Lewis down the left saw the ball fed to Jonathan Evans at the edge of the area but his left-footed effort flew over the bar.
The best chance of the half by far came in stoppage time when Owen Pritchard’s cross from the left was met by Clayton Green who headed wide when it seemed easier to score.
It was still an evenly-matched contest after the turnaround with both sides knowing the importance of a win.
Jake Canavan tested home keeper George Ratcliffe from distance after a period of sustained pressure by Aber whilst Jones, at the other end, was alert to punch a header away from under the bar following a corner.
Things were hotting up with Steff Davies denied by a goal line clearance before Evans’ follow-up volley was tipped wide by Ratcliffe.
But the match swung Ponty’s way when Aber captain Jack Thorn was red carded for pulling back former Seasider Owain Jones as he raced through on goal with 15 minutes to go.
Cue sustained pressure by Gavin Allen’s men as they sensed blood.
Dave Jones produced another impressive save to divert Owain Jones’ free kick awarded following the Thorn foul and another save moments later as the hosts peppered the Aber box.
It was backs-to-the-wall stuff by Anthony Williams’ men but they held firm with clearance after clearance to deny Ponty and take a share of the spoils to ensure their destiny is still in their hand with two games to go.
Up next for Aber is another crucial game at Barry Town United on Saturday. Colwyn Bar are also on the road as they head to Haverfordwest County whilst Pontypridd host Penybont.