Carmel & District II (57) lost to Bala (166) by 109 runs
North Wales League, Division 4
CLWB Criced y Bala produced a superb all-round display to secure a commanding 15–0 victory over Carmel & District CC 2nd XI with a comprehensive 109-run win at Pen-y-Gelli on Saturday.
After winning the toss, captain Jason Jones elected to bat first.
On a wicket offering assistance to the bowlers, Bala worked hard to build partnerships and reached a competitive 166 all out from 39.5 overs.
The batting effort was built around valuable contributions throughout the order.
Nathan Aldridge top-scored with 24, while Tommy Hughes (22), Will Bell (21), Amrith Anil (18), Rubel Ahmed (16), Karan Vasani (15)* and Josh Mackintosh (14) all played important innings to ensure Bala had a strong total to defend.
With the ball, Bala were outstanding from the very first over.
Rubel Ahmed stole the show with a sensational spell of 5 wickets for just 9 runs from 6 overs, ripping through the Carmel batting lineup and putting the home side firmly on the back foot.
At the other end, Nathan Aldridge was equally impressive, claiming 4 wickets for only 7 runs from 5.2 overs, while Jack White chipped in with the remaining wicket to complete an excellent bowling performance.
Bala’s fielding matched the quality of the bowling, with sharp catching and energetic work in the field ensuring Carmel never recovered.
The hosts were bowled out for just 57, giving Bala a deserved 109-run victory.The result sees Bala take the maximum 15 league points, making it another excellent day for the Lakesiders.
Other Division 4 results: Bersham II (0) w/o v Ruthin II (0); Gresford II (158-7) lost to Brymbo III (270-2) by 112 runs; Llandudno II (0) w/o v Corwen II (0); Llanrwst II (56-0) beat Hawarden Park III (55) by 10 wkts; Northop III (167-9) beat Marchwiel & Wxham II (132) by 35 runs
Fixtures, 4 July: Bala v Llandudno II; Carmel & District II v Brymbo III; Corwen II v Gresford II; Marchwiel & Wxham II v Hawarden Park III; Pwllheli I Iv Bersham II; Ruthin II v Northop III
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