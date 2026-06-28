DOLGELLAU’S Gethin Humphreys was in Portugal over the weekend of 20-21 June for the fourth round of the World Enduro GP, two days of racing in grueling heat, dust and terrain on the mountains above Fafe,

He managed to secure a 4th place on the Saturday and did one better on Sunday securing a podium, 3rd place in a very strong Open 2 stroke class.

He heads to France for the 5th round next month and then the final round will be on home territory in Wales