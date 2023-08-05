Bala announced the signings of a couple of players who have made an impression in pre-season ahead of their 4-0 Nathaniel MG Cup win at Ruthin Town on Friday evening.
Defender Adam Mitter, 30, joins from Maharlika Manila FC in the Philippines, whilst forward Ryan Rogers, 23, makes the move from Sandbach United.
Mitter joins the Lakesiders with a wealth of experience, having started his footballing career as a youth player at Southport, Preston North End and Blackpool.
He joined Hibernian in 2011 as a senior player for a short spell before going on to play all over the world, including Sweden, Australia, India, Singapore, Canada, Indonesia, Thailand, and most recently Philippines.
Throughout his career, he has played at a total of 15 senior level clubs around the world, being named as captain on four occasions.
During his career, Mitter won three league titles in Sweden, Philippines and England with Chorley in the Northern Premier League Premier Division.
The defender has been on trial with the Club for a number of weeks and featured in Kieran Smith’s recent testimonial match against Chester FC.
Rogers has also been on trial with Bala over the past couple of weeks, and made a big impact in the friendlies against Chester and Bootle.
He scored the only goal as Trialist ‘E’ in the game against Chester, and netted the final goal in a 3-1 win against Bootle.
Colin Caton’s ninth signing of the summer transfer window signs from Sandbach United, having been at the club since February 2022, after a short spell at Northwich Victoria.
He has previous experience at Gretna FC in Scotland, Glossop North End and Macclesfield FC in England.