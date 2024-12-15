BOW Street picked up a big three points on the road running out convincing winners at Llanfair United and, with Dolgellau held to a draw, the Magpies moved back up to the top of the Ardal League North East table.
After previously dropping points against Saturday’s hosts, Street made sure of the points with five first half goals to run out comfortable 5-1 winners.
Llanfair’s Samuel Jones also netted in the opening 45 minutes which was dominated by the visitors whose fluid attacking play was rewarded with a brace of goals each by 17-year-old Caio Carruthers and Callum Page with Rhys Hughes also getting on the scoresheet.
Dolgellau’s seven-match winning streak in the league was halted by Builth Wells on the Marian where a fierce contest played out with both teams having good spells in tough conditions.
The Bulls were worthy leaders in the first half, dominating the play, forcing mistakes and reacting best to the loose balls.
They led 3-1 at the break through Aeron Powell, Ryan Powell and Oliver Woods.
The Wasps hit back through Jake Jones, the goal crafted by Dennis Bates and Paul Lewis.
Credit to Dol, they took on the challenge of getting back into it head on and fought back to level through an own goal by Ryan Powell before Osian Morris kept his cool to stroke home a penalty with 15 minutes remaining.
The hosts thought they had stolen the points when Lewis fired past Bulls keeper Kham Steventon but he was denied a contested offside decision.
The game became very open with both sides hunting a winner with Builth forcing home keeper Tyler Andews into a couple impressive late saves.
They will be keen to return to winning ways when they head to local rivals Llanuwchllyn on Saturday.
A Drew Reynolds strike four minutes from the end of the 90 secured Llanidloes’ first league win in five outings as they saw off visitors Chirk AAA 2-1.
Joseph Evans gave the Daffs the lead on the half hour but Chirk, who have now lost eight of their last nine fixtures with only a draw to give them some cheer, hit back through Tom Freeman just after the hour mark to restore parity.
Third place Kerry completed a stirring comeback to nick a point against Penycae.
The hosts made a bright start with Jack Orbell netting twice inside the opening 21 minutes.
Luke Mumford reduced the deficit with his 12th goal of the campaign in the 68th minute with Penycae hanging and their defence was breached again with four minutes remaining when Khyam Wyton fired in the equaliser.
Second half goals by Gerson Silva Neto, Haci Ozlu and Andrew Vale secured Brickfield Rangers’ 3-0 win against visitors Llansantffraid Village whilst Rhos Aelwyd won by the odd goal in five at Llangollen Town.
The visitors drew first blood through Luke Williams after just four minutes but Llan came roaring back with strikes by Jake Hayward and Williams Cooke.
It seemed likely that they would hold on for the win but a couple of goals by Evan Davies in the closing stages sealed the spoils for Rhos.
Fixtures, Saturday, 21 December: Builth Wells v Radnor Valley; Cefn Albion v Brickfield Rangers; Chirk AAA v Llangollen Town; Rhos Aelwyd v Penycae; Kerry v Llanfair United; Llansantffraid Village v Llanidloes Town; Llanuwchllyn v Dolgellau.