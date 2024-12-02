PWLLHELI returned to winning ways in the Ardal North West with a 1-0 victory against visitors Llanrwst United on Saturday.
With little between the two teams at The Rec, the contest was decided by Ashley Ainsworth’s strike on the stroke of half time.
Nantlle Vale were also narrow winners but there were a lot of goals to enjoy at Maes Dulyn as the hosts beat St Asaph City by the odd goal in seven.
Kevin Lloyd’s 40th minute penalty gave Vale the advantage at the break and they nudged further ahead through Zak Pike on the hour.
James Williams reduced the deficit moments later before Pike bagged his brace in the 65th minute.
Lee Jones made it 3-2 with a quarter of an hour to play but Llion Griffiths restored the hosts’ two-goal buffer in the closing stages.
Ryan Potts netted moments later to make it 4-3 but Vale held on for the win.