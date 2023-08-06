ABERYSTWYTH booked passage into the third round of the Nathaniel MG Cup after Alex Darlington made a huge impact off the bench to complete an impressive comeback against Barry Town at Jenner Park.
Barry Town United 1 Aberystwyth Town 2, Nathaniel MG Cup, round 2
Darlington entered the fray on 63 minutes with the Seasiders trailing to a Kayne McLaggon strike, and took just seven minutes to draw the Black and Greens level straight from a corner.
The goalscorer turned creator on 81 minutes when he played through Billy Kirkman who showed great composure to slot the ball past home keeper Michael Lewis.
Kirkman, back for a second spell on loan from TNS, nearly made it 3-1 after stunning individual play down the right, as the game neared five minutes of stoppage time.
It was still up for grabs with the hosts throwing everything at Aber to try to force a penalty shoot-out but they were denied by a timely clearance from the six yard area and a huge save by keeper Dave Jones in the final seconds.
An entertaining start to the contest saw chances created at both ends with Mark Cadwallader just failing to get proper contact with a Kirkman delivery from the left while Barry’s Ollie Hulbert failed to make the most of good set-up play by McLaggon.
But opportunities were few and far between as the half wore on with Aber hoping for more joy with the wind at their backs after the break.
The dangerous Cadwalladder stung Lewis’ hands with a thunderous shot on 57 minutes but Anthony Williams’ men found themselves a goal behind moments later when McLaggon puts the home side ahead after a cut back from the left.