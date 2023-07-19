Ysgol Godre’r Berwyn Year 9 pupil Cadi Llywela Raghoobar has been selected to represent Gwynedd Schools football team.
Cadi, who also represented the school’s successful athletics team in the 300 metres was also part of the Godre’r Berwyn Rugby team who won the North Wales Urdd under 14 tournament.
Her positive attitude and perseverance has paid on the football pitch as well.
Cadi is the first female Gwynedd Football representative for the school at county level and they are very proud of her achievement and hard work.
Gwynedd Squad: Gwenno Beech, Ysgol Dyffryn Ogwen, Bethesda; Megan Berwick, Ysgol Syr Hugh Owen, Caernarfon; Beca Bowness. Ysgol Brynrefail, Llanrug; Erin Bowness, Ysgol Brynrefail; Maddison Connor, Ysgol Eifionydd, Porthmadog; Beca Davies, Ysgol Brynrefail; Hanna Fitzsimmons-Thos, ysgol Erynrefail; Efa Holdsworth, Ysgol Friars, Bangor; Evie Holt, Ysgol Uwchradd Tywyn; Ana Jones, Ysgol Syr Hugh Owen; Lauren Jones, Ysgol Friars; Amelia Mercer, Ysgol Friars; Claudia Owen, Ysgol Glan y Môr; Pwllheli; Claudia Owen, Ysgol Glan y Môr; Martha Puw, Ysgol Syr Hugh Owen; Cadi Raghoobar; Ysgol Godre'r Berwyn, Bala; Amber Roberts, Ysgol Brynrefail; Keisha Swai, Ysgol Ardudwy, Harlech; Lili Williams, Ysgol Eifionydd; Non Williams, Ysgol Dyfryn Nantlle, Penygroes; Shana Wright, Ysgol Glan y Môr; Lois Young, Ysgol Syr Hugh Owen