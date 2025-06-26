BALA Town have confirmed that midfielder Lassana Nalatche Mendes has committed his future to the club for another year — remaining part of the Lakesiders’ squad for the 2025/26 season.
A hugely popular figure with the Bala faithful, Nalatche Mendes has been an influential presence at Maes Tegid across recent campaigns — known for his technical ability, vision, and tireless energy in the middle of the park.
Since first joining Bala, he has been a consistent performer at the top end of the Cymru Premier, playing a key role in domestic success and European adventures alike. His creativity, calmness on the ball and drive makes him one of the most exciting midfielders in the league.
Speaking on his new deal, Nalatche Mendes said: “I’m really happy to be staying at Bala. This club feels like home — the support I’ve had here has been fantastic. I’m looking forward to another big season with the lads and helping the team push for more success.”
First team manager Steve Fisher added: “Keeping Lass at the club was really important for us. He brings so much quality and experience to the team — he’s a player who makes things happen. It’s great to have him committed as we build towards an exciting season.”
Mendes’ commitment further strengthens Bala Town’s squad as preparations continue to gather pace for the new season ahead.
