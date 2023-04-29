Dave Jenkins, 30, from Tywyn, is a very keen sportsman who plays football for Tywyn Bryncrug Football Club and is captain of the Tywyn cricket team, writes Doris O’Keefe.
Dave is also head of hospitality at the Aberdyfi Outward Bound Centre and on Sunday, 23 April he raised over £2,000 for the Outward Bound Trust by running the London Marathon .
This was Dave’s first ever marathon: “I have played sport for as long as I can remember but have never really done much running.
“Last year I ran the Cardiff Half Marathon with a friend and found that I really enjoyed the whole experience and the atmosphere of the occasion.
“I am head of hospitality at Aberdyfi Outward Bound Centre and when I was invited to take part in the London Marathon to help raise funds for the Outward Bound Trust I was delighted.
“I started training for the marathon in July last year. My aim was to run in under four hours so I was thrilled with my finishing time of three hours, fifty one minutes. Training can be tough at times of course but on the day of the marathon I really enjoyed everything.
“Conditions for running were really good – a few rain showers but nothing like some of the weather and conditions I had trained in – so I was able to run under target and absolutely smashed it!
“The last couple of miles were difficult but the support from the crowd was tremendous and I had my family and friends there to spur me on. I was delighted and honoured to be raising money for the Outward Bound Trust.
“As I work at the centre in Aberdyfi I am able to see first hand the benefits the courses can make to the young people who attend – many of whom are from disadvantaged backgrounds – the changes in them from their first day at the centre to when they leave are very apparent.
“I loved the whole experience of running the London Marathon , and would definitely like to take part again, but maybe not for a while.
“I still have football to think about now for our last few games and then must start to concentrate on the coming cricket season.”