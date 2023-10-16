Captain Amy Jenkins scored twice in 10 minutes as Aberystwyth Town Women beat Llanfair United 3-0 on the road to reach the next round of the Bute Energy Welsh Cup.
Jenkins pounced on a Niamh Duggan through-ball in the third minute and then followed up the rebound from a powerful Gwenllian Jones strike six minutes later.
Lleucu Mathias rounded off the scoring four minutes from time with the assist coming from Libby Isaac.
The Seasiders are back at home next Sunday, facing Wrexham at Park Avenue on Sunday 22nd October, kick-off 2pm (admission £5 adults and concessions free).