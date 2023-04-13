Bow Street produced a strong second half performance to come away with all three points against Penycae to keep in touch with the teams at the to of the Ardal League North East.
The visitors took the lead through Eric Durnell on the stroke of half time but they couldn’t cope with the Magpies’ extra urgency after the break.
Sion Ewart took barely three minutes of the second half to restore parity and bagged his brace on 66 minutes.
Penycae’s Williams Davies was given his marching orders for a second caution shortly afterwards with Ifan Burrell making sure of the points with a third for Street in the closing stages.
Dolgellau lost by the odd goal in five to visitors Llangollen Town who took an early lead through Benjamin Wilson.
Daniel Thomas replied for the Wasps but Llan nudged ahead again through Kristian Jones on 20 minutes with a well-taken free kick.
The hosts fell further behind when Wilson’s cross evaded everyone and fell into the far corner.
Substitute Dominic Thomas reduced the deficit with 15 minutes to go with a far post header but Llangollen held on for the win.
Leaders Caersws won 4-1 at Llanuwchlyn with goals by Glynn Coney, George Mitten, Harry Cottam and Norton Collins with Garmon Hafal replying.
Callum Manion’s goal was all that separated Cefn Albion and Rhayader Town whilst Corwen won 4-1 at Llandrindod Wells.