Saturday (February 22) proved a tough day on the road for Dolgellau Athletic, especially with a refereeing decision that brought Dol down to 10 men.
Either side of Paul’s red card, the Penycae keeper pulled off two great saves from Gerwyn’s header and Ioan’s shot from outside the box, amongst Dol’s other many chances on a tricky surface. Penycae took the lead just before half time after converting a dangerous ball towards the back post.
Second half and Penycae started brightest with a couple of chances and got their second of the game, creating an uphill battle for Dolgellau. Ioan’s tamest attempt of his many on the day managed to sneak under the Cae keeper, giving Dol a lifeline. The visitors tried and tried with 10 men, and to Penycae’s credit, they defended well enough, sensing their first home win since September. A quick-fire double on 81st and 83rd killed the game, and Dol’s fate was confirmed. Penycae 4-1 Dolgellau.
Elsewhere, Llansantffraid lost to Builth Wells 1-2. Radnor Valley and Rhos Aelwyd drew 0-0 in a drab game with no clear cut chances for either side. Llangollen, playing away to Llanidloes Town, were looking to make it five, unbeaten, but this time it was the Daffs who made it to five, winning 5-2 with their best performance of the season.