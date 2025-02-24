Second half and Penycae started brightest with a couple of chances and got their second of the game, creating an uphill battle for Dolgellau. Ioan’s tamest attempt of his many on the day managed to sneak under the Cae keeper, giving Dol a lifeline. The visitors tried and tried with 10 men, and to Penycae’s credit, they defended well enough, sensing their first home win since September. A quick-fire double on 81st and 83rd killed the game, and Dol’s fate was confirmed. Penycae 4-1 Dolgellau.