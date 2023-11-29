Dolgellau Athletic produced a polished performance on a tricky Marian surface to seal a good home win against basement side Welshpool Town in the Ardal League North East on Saturday.
Front men Paul Lewis and Gerwyn Williams grabbed the headlines with two goals apiece but this victory was down to teamwork.
After a frosty start to the morning, the Wasps gave their fans something to cheer about when Lewis opened their account midway through the first half.
But they had to wait until the 81st minute for further reward, Williams with an emphatic finish past visiting keeper Stephen Bellerby.
Richard Litchfield pulled one back for Town moments later but Dol shifted through the gears in the closing stages with Lewis and Williams bagging their braces to take their tally to six and 16 league goals respectively for the season.
Joseph Price’s stoppage time penalty gave Radnor Valley a slender win against visitors Llanfair United with Llandrindod Wells beating Llangollen Town by the same margin thanks to Shaun Nicholls’ 76th minute strike.
Goals by Hari Gould, Zac Davies (2) and a Hyam Wyton own goal gave Penycae a 4-2 win against visitors Llansantffraid Village who hit back through Adam Biggs and Marc Griffiths.
• Iwan Lane and Sion Williams fired in the goals that sealed Nantlle Vale’s 2-0 win at Bethesda Athletic to move them up to fourth in the Ardal League North West table.