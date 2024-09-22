MANAGERLESS Bow Street produced a magnificent performance at Cae Piod on Saturday with seven unanswered goals against Llanidloes Town to keep them top of the Ardal North East pile.
The Magpies were good value for the their three-goal lead at the break after outplaying the Daffs from the first whistle.
Rhys Hughes set them on their way with the opening goal on the quarter hour mark after good work by Steffan Richards and he bagged his second of the afternoon in stoppage time after Steff Davies had made it 2-0 midway through the half.
Street were in the mood for more goals and they added to their tally two minutes into the second half through Callum Page who continues to make an impact following his move from Machynlleth.
The hosts, playing in front of a decent crowd at Cae Piod, had to wait until the 71st minute for their next goal when Hughes claimed his hat-trick with his fifth league goal of the season.
They kept pressing and were rewarded with further strikes by Sion Ewart and Richie Ricketts to cap a fine afternoon’s work by the home side, whose search for a new first team manager continues after Llyr Hughes stepped down from his role earlier this month.
Dolgellau Athletic suffered a frustrating time on the Marian as the woodwork came to visitors Llanfair United’s rescue on a couple of occasions.
After a goalless first half with little to choose between the two teams, Llanfair found their clinical edge with two goals by Karl Seliaerts before the hour mark to put them in the driving seat
Gerwyn Williams netted his fourth league goal of the campaign in the 82nd minute to give Dol a bit of hope to salvage a point but it was a little too late in the end.
Rhos Aelwyd picked up a big three points at Kerry FC after Scott Reeves scored a couple of quickfire goals early in the second half.
Mark Hughes pulled one back for the home side in the 51st minute but the were unable to draw level despite their best efforts and were reduced to 10 men in added on time when Matthew Mumford was red carded.
Penycae beat visitors Llandrindod Wells 3-1 in the other game played courtesy of a Zac Davies hat-trick.
Zac Baker gave Llan a glimmer of hope when he made it 3-1 on 75 minutes but Penycae held on comfortably enough to take the winners’ spoils.
Fixtures: Saturday, 28 September - Bow Street v Cefn Albion; Brickfield Rangers v Llangollen Town; Builth Wells v Kerry; Rhos Aelwyd v Llandrindod Wells; Llanidloes Town v Dolgellau; Llansantffraid Village v Chirk AAA; Llanuwchllyn v Penycae.