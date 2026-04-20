BOW Street edged a breathless seven‑goal first half to defeat Radnor Valley at Cae Piod on Saturday, keeping themselves firmly in the hunt for the Ardal North East runners‑up spot.
After the sides shared an extraordinary 4–4 draw the previous weekend, another goal‑fest always felt likely — and the opening 45 minutes delivered exactly that.
Bow Street flew out of the blocks, taking a two‑goal lead inside six minutes through Tom Williams and Rhys Hughes, with Courtney Perkins also seeing a penalty saved. Radnor Valley hit back on nine minutes through Ieuan Price, but Street restored their cushion half an hour in when Otto Jones turned the ball into his own net.
The visitors responded immediately through Matthew Croose, yet the Magpies finished the half strongly. Joshua Taylor struck to make it 4–2 before Hughes added his second to round off a frantic opening period.
Radnor Valley applied sustained pressure after the break, but Bow Street defended with discipline and saw out the win to keep their strong finish to the season intact.
Llanuwchllyn, already crowned champions and promoted to the Cymru North, were forced to settle for a 2–2 draw against Cefn Albion after a spirited late comeback.
With a League Cup final against Bangor approaching, Llan were eager to maintain momentum but were punished for missed chances and defensive lapses. Cefn took the lead against the run of play when a communication breakdown allowed Dion Gibbins to score.
Llan created several opportunities through Dafydd Evans, Meilir Williams and Gwydion Roberts, but the Cefn keeper denied them all. The second half followed a similar pattern, and another mix‑up saw Joe Vaughan head into his own net for 0–2.
Llan refused to fold. Williams pulled one back with his 44th league goal of the season, reacting quickest to a loose ball in the box. Forced to play the final minutes with ten men after Dale Davies’ injury, Llan still pushed on and were rewarded when Nathan Davies headed in a superb Steffan Dolben cross to level the match. Davies took the Man of the Match award for his impact.
Dolgellau also earned a point on their travels, drawing 2–2 at Llandrindod Wells.
The hosts opened the scoring when a slick move down the right ended with Darren Murphy finishing from close range. Dolgellau stayed composed and equalised on 34 minutes from the penalty spot after Ben Fisher was pulled back in the box. Gerwyn Williams converted emphatically.
Williams almost added a second moments later, forcing a strong save after being released by Aaron Young. Dolgellau began the second half brightly and took the lead when Joey Thomas won possession and fed William Gruffydd, whose cross was headed home by Williams for his 25th league goal of the season.
Llandrindod responded, levelling through Ruben Edwards after Dol keeper Tyler Andrews slipped awkwardly.
Both sides pushed for a winner late on — Dolgellau struck the woodwork from set pieces, while Harri Davies and Rob John produced crucial goal‑line clearances — but the points were shared after a competitive contest.
Elsewhere, goals by Jamie Evans (2), Aeron Powell and Danny Ives saw Builth Wells to a 4-1 against Llangollen, Paige Wilding with the reply for the visitors and it finished 1-1 between Llanfair United and Kerry.
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