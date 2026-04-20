Llandrindod Wells 2 Dolgellau Athletic 2
Ardal North East
DOLGELLAU showed real character to turn the game around after falling behind, but ultimately had to settle for a point on the road in their Ardal North East clash at Llandrindod Wells.
The hosts struck first in the opening half, linking well down the right before a low cross was finished by Darren Murphy. Dolgellau stayed composed, working the ball neatly in tight areas and carving out several half‑chances.
Their equaliser arrived on 34 minutes from the penalty spot. Gerwyn Williams delivered an excellent ball into Ben Fisher, who broke through on goal before being pulled back in the box. The referee judged Fisher not to be in full control of the ball, ruling out a red card, but Williams made no mistake from the spot, firing into the roof of the net.
Moments later, Aaron Young launched a counter‑attack with a superb ball over the top for Williams, whose low effort at the near post was well saved.
Dolgellau began the second half strongly, though limited to long‑range efforts, before finally taking the lead. Joey Thomas pounced on a loose ball and released William Gruffydd down the left, who delivered a pinpoint cross for Williams to head home his 25th league goal of the season.
Llandrindod responded well. After Harri Davies cleared off the line, the hosts levelled when Ruben Edwards finished at the back post, with Dol keeper Tyler Andrews slipping awkwardly on his ankle in the build‑up.
Both sides pushed for a winner late on. Dolgellau’s set pieces came close, skimming the woodwork, while Llandrindod saw another effort cleared off the line by Rob John. In the end, a competitive contest ended with the points shared.
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