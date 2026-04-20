WITH Llanuwchllyn already confirmed as Ardal North East champions and promoted to the Cymru North, the focus now is on staying injury‑free ahead of the League Cup final against Bangor.
Even so, Llan were keen to finish the league campaign strongly, maintain momentum and keep standards high.
They were below their best in Saturday’s match, yet still created enough chances to have secured the points before half‑time.
A lack of clinical finishing kept Cefn Albion in the game, and several defensive lapses invited pressure. Against the run of play, a communication breakdown at the back allowed Cefn to take a 1–0 lead through Dion Gibbins.
Llan pushed for an equaliser, with Dafydd Evans, Meilir Williams and Gwydion Roberts all going close, but the Cefn goalkeeper stood firm.
Llan controlled much of the second half but continued to waste promising positions with poor final passes. Their task became harder when another defensive mix‑up saw Joe Vaughan head into his own net, making it 0–2.
To their credit, Llan refused to fold. They kept moving the ball well and were rewarded with 10 minutes remaining when Meilir Williams reacted quickest to a loose ball in the box to pull one back with his 44th league goal of the campaign.
Llan were then forced to play the final stages with 10 men after Dale Davies suffered an injury, with all substitutions already used. Despite this, they remained the stronger side and continued to threaten.
Their persistence paid off when Nathan Davies met a superb Steffan Dolben cross with a precise header to level the match at 2–2. On a frustrating afternoon, Llan had to settle for a point.
Steffan Dolben and Nathan Davies were both nominated for Man of the Match, with Davies taking the award for his impact on the game.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.