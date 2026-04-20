Brymbo 2nds 109 lost to Dolgellau 129 for 8 by 20 runs
North Wales League, Division 2
AN innings of 56 by new Dolgellau skipper Jaco Oosthuizen and five wickets for 10 runs by Jack Williamson went a long way towards a 20-run win away to Brymbo 2nds on Saturday as the new season started in Division 2 of The North Wales League.
Winning the toss and batting, Dolgellau lost a wicket to the first ball of the match, Williamson being bowled by Sion Edwards.
Opener Oosthuizen was joined by Lahiru Chamil in adding 41 for the second wicket.
It was 68 for 3 when Oosthuizen was dismissed, bowled by Jamie Beale.
Jaco had hit 56 from 50 deliveries with 8 fours. Phil Abraham made 22 and Jack Williams 12 not out as he and Dyfan Hughes, 6 not out, took the total to 129 for 8, the match reduced to 35 overs due to rain interruptions.
Ross Roberts had 3 for 15 from seven overs and Beale 3 for 17, also 7 overs.
Brymbo reached 29 before losing their first wicket, Adam Smith for 12, but thereafter it became 50 for 9 from 24 overs, Williamson and Jack Williams doing the damage.
Williamson's 5 for 10 came off 7 overs, likewise Williams who claimed 3 for 17.
Opener Madhu Babu scored 16. Number 11 batter Sion Edwards and skipper Gareth Pugh could not be parted by the visiting bowlers, indeed it took a run out by Jestus Jerry to bring the innings to a close, but not before Pugh and Edwards had added 59 runs for the last wicket.
Edwards made 16 while Pugh was on 31 not out, out of a total of 109 from 33.2 overs. Chamil took 1 for 8 and Jaco held a catch as Dolgellau won by 20 runs.
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