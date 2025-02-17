BOW Street remain two points clear at the top of the Ardal North East table after a hard-fought 2-1 win against visitors Penycae on Saturday.
The Cae Piod hosts led 1-0 at the break courtesy of Thomas Rimmers’s 39th minute strike and Courtney Perkins doubled their tally before the hour mark.
Ben Buley pulled one back in the closing stages but the Magpies held on for a big three points.
Dolgellau Athletic are breathing down their necks, two points behind with a game in hand after they beat visitors Llanidloes 2-0.
Gerwyn Williams went close with a couple of headers and a shot, Guto Pugh fired over the bar, Wil Gruffydd had an effort blocked, and there were a couple of goal line scrambles as the Cae Marian side pushed for the lead.
But there was no stopping 16-year-old Osian Morris’ opening goal, a cool finish after latching on to Williams’ flick on.
Llanidloes battled throughout, providing some dangerous balls in the box and stiffling Dol with some tough tackles, meaning the Wasps had to show some good feet and movement to keep the ball alive.
In the second half, Dol finally had the opportunity to extend their lead from the spot after a handball and Morris stepped up and sent the keeper the wrong way for his brace and 19th league goal of the campaign.
Llanuchllyn also picked up a massive three points on the road at Llanfair United to stay seven points off the top with four games in hand.
After the disappointment of being held to a 2-2 draw by Chirk the previous week they returned to winning ways with a determined display.
They created numerous chances in the first half with the ball cleared off the line three times.
Llanfair grew into the game as the half wore on and keeper Rob Dascalu was forced into action with good saved before the break.
The visitors made a bright start to the second half with the league’s top scorer Meilir Wiliams taking his tally to 25 with a couple of goals including one from the penalty spot.
Joshua Astley pulled one back against the run of play on the hour but Llan held on for a deserved win.
Third placed Brickfield Rangers were the highest scorers of the day with four unanswered goals against visitors Llandrindod Wells.
Lewis Clamp gave them a grip of proceedings with the opening goal on the half hour and they ramped it up after the break with Simon Smith, Steve Watkins and Jay Richardson adding to their tally with Andrew Vale also missing a penalty.
Builth Wells dropped to fifth place following their 2-1 defeat at Chirk AAA who took the lead on 12 minutes through Tom Freeman.
Rhys Thomas equalised for the Bulls before the break but the hosts nicked it at the death when Freeman bagged his brace.
Rhos Aelwyd won by the same scoreline against visitors Llansantffraid Village with goals by Evan Davies and Dyfan Thomas and it ended 1-1 in the game between Kerry and Llangollen Town.
Mark Hughes gave Kerry the lead before the visitors were dealt another blow when Louie Middlehurst was red carded on the hour.
But credit to the 10 men, they rallied and found an equaliser through Benjamin Wilson with 10 minutes remaining.