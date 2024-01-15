Radnor Valley suffered consecutive Lock Stock Ardal North East defeats for the first time this season when they were beaten 3-1 by Dolgellau Athletic at Car Marian.
The Goats were looking to bounce back following last weekend’s 4-1 at Penrhyncoch but were stung by the Wasps in their attempt to respond to a rare league reverse.
The New Radnor men had the ball in the back of their host’s net as early as the fifth minute, when Joey Price broke free into the penalty area, but the goal was ruled out by the assistant referee’s offside flag.
The Goats made a much better start, compared to their previous outing at Cae Baker, as striker Taylor Wozencraft fired wide of the far post courtesy of his low 20-yard effort.
Radnor Valley were handed a massive warning in the 10th minute, when they lost the ball from one of their own corners, which saw the Wasps break free from their own half of the pitch but Will Gruffydd put his ensuing effort wide of goal whilst being placed under pressure.
The Goats did not heed that warning as Dolgellau Athletic broke the deadlock two minutes later when a low cross from Gruffydd was swept past Otto Jones by Gerwyn Williams from close range.
The Wasps came close to doubling their advantage when a hanging cross from out on the right was headed narrowly over the crossbar by Williams at the far post.
Jack Price had an opportunity to level the scores five minutes later but his near post effort was turned behind by goalkeeper Tyley Andrews in a crowded penalty area.
The hosts looked dangerous going forward, particularly when turning the ball over from Radnor Valley attacks, with Williams firing a shot across goal from the edge of the penalty area in the 22nd minute before Gruffydd drove into the penalty area two minutes later only to see his effort deflected behind for a corner.
The Meirionnydd outfit doubled their lead after 26 minutes, when the Radnor Valley defence hesitated as they waited for a whistle to stop play, and that allowed Williams to run through unopposed to tuck the ball past Jones.
The Goats looked to respond before half-time when Price ran on to a 39th minute through ball but pulled his ensuing effort wide of the far post before Elliot Morris saw his low 20-yard shot saved less than 60 seconds later.
Ieuan Price’s 46th minute shot on the turn was blocked before Wozencraft went close with his bicycle kick in the ensuing melee.
There was still time for Dolgellau Athletic to nearly add a third goal before the break as the ball ran through to Gruffydd but he was unable to keep his effort under the crossbar from 20 yards.
Radnor Valley manager Adam Jones would have be disappointed to be trailing 2-0 at the interval, after having started the match much better than their previous outing at Penrhyncoch, but had been punished by Dolgellau Athletic whilst the Goats had failed to convert any of the opportunities they had created.
The visitors would need to score the next goal if they were going to find a way back into the match and attempt to take anything with them on the long journey home.
However, disaster struck for the New Radnor club, as the Wasps increased their buffer three minutes after the interval when Daniel Thomas was on hand to sweep a low free-kick from out near the right-hand touchline inside the near post.
Radnor Valley looked to respond when a 50th minute free-kick was played into the home penalty area and Elliot Morris struck his shot straight at Andrews from the edge of the penalty area.
Just like their previous match, the Goats were showing signings of greater urgency having gone 3-0 down, as substitute Charlie Beaumont fired over the crossbar from 25 yards out in the 62nd minute.
Joey Price latched on to a long ball from defence eight minutes later and drove into the penalty area but placed his shot the wrong side of the far post.
The Radnor Valley talisman went close less than a minute later with a low 25-yard free-kick before the visitors eventually found the back of the net in the 73rd minute.
The Goats reduced the deficit when Jack Price fired home a low shot from close range after the home defence only partially cleared the ball from their penalty area.
Elliot Morris’ 25 yard drive was turned over the crossbar two minutes later, following another driving run from Joey Price, before Ieuan Price was unable to keep his header on target from the ensuing corner.
Dolgellau Athletic’s Edward Powl-Jones surged into the penalty area in the 78th minute but his near post effort was kept out by Jones.
The visitors suffered a blow a minute later when Ieuan Price received his second yellow card from referee Ryan Davies for a late challenge and that ultimately ended any hopes of the New Radnor men taking anything from the game.
Dolgellau nearly extended their advantage in the 88th minute but substitute David Edwards struck his effort wide of the far post from the inside the penalty area as the Goats were left to reflect on back-to-back league defeats following the final whistle.
Llanuwchllyn remain unbeaten after notching their fifth win in nine outings but were made to sweat at the as visitors Rhos Alewyd mounted a comeback after finding themselves trailing 3-0.
The hosts led at the break courtesy of a Steffan Dolben strike and were out of sight by the hour with goals by Meilir Williams and Warren Aykroyd-Duckett.
James Haynes reduced the deficit on 88 minutes with Dafydd Robertson making it 3-2 moments later but it was too little too late as Llanuwchllyn stayed in contention with the frontrunners, 15 points behind but with five games in hand.