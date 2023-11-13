LEAGUE leaders Penrhyncoch were celebrating on Saturday after a solid 3-0 win against Rhos Aelwyd but Bow Street suffered a setback and a first defeat of the campaign, losing 1-0 at Radnor Valley.
The Roosters led 1-0 at the break at Cae Baker thanks to a smart finish by Jonathan Evans just after the half hour.
Evans bagged his brace on 69 minutes with Dion Phillips securing the win four minutes later.
It was second against fourth as Bow Street headed to Radnor Valley but it was the hosts who moved up to second following a close-fought battle at The Bypass with Street dropping down to third.
Taylor Wozencraft’s strike on the half hour proved decisive as the Goats managed to keep the Magpies at bay despite the visitors creating a number of openings.
In the first game of the weekend Dolgellau won at Llansanffraid Village by the odd goal in five on Friday evening.
Khyam Wyton put the Villagers ahead after 20 minutes, but Dolgellau bounced back to lead at the break thanks to goals from Joseph Thomas and Gerwyn Williams.
Adam Biggs levelled for Llansanffraid in the 80th minute only for Jonathan Sutton to seal the points for the visitors two minutes from time.
Llanrhaeadr ym Mochnant led three nil at the break at home to Cefn Albion thanks to two Billy Clarke goals and one from Matt Evans. Rob Morris made it four early in the second half with Luke Griffin getting Cefn’s consolation.
Welshpool were a goal to the good at the break against Llangollen Town, Ethan Kinsey with the goal. Llangollen bounced back in the second half with goals from Matt Pleavin, Callum Roberts, Jack Goulboune and Josh Pilgrim to take the points.
A second half goal from Kieran McCarley gave Llandrindod Wells the points at home to Penycae.