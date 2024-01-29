LEADERS Penrhyncoch picked up another big three points in the Ardal League North East with a huge win at Cefn Albion to move eight points clear at the top of the table.
Cefn, who have three games in hand on the top four, missed their chance to pile the pressure on the Roosters who are now 11 points better off than their hosts on Saturday.
Joshua Astley fired the home side ahead on 41 minutes but Pen drew level moments later through 19-year-old Isaac Pridmore.
It continued to be a nip and tuck affair after the break with both sides pushing for the winner, the decisive moment coming in the 77th minute when Geoff Kellaway netted the winner to make up for his red card the previous week.
Dolgellau made it back-to-back victories with a dominant display at the Marian to see off visitors Llansantffraid Village 3-0.
The Wasps were solid without the ball throughout and going forward the link up play troubled the visitors.
They opened their account in the eighth minute courtesy of a Gerwyn Williams penalty awarded after the ref deemed a blocked cross by a defender’s arm was enough to warrant a spot kick.
Wil Gruffydd doubled their tally on 35 minutes with a dink over the keeper towards the back post and in.
Credit to Llan, they had a spell in the second half when they were unlucky not to claw one back as home keeper Tyler Andrews tipped a shot onto the bar and then the ball struck the upright from the resulting corner.
Fresh legs helped get Dolgellau back up the pitch with substitute Ieuan Brooks finding Williams in front of goal to steer the ball into the bottom left for his second of the match and 21st for the season.
Gruffydd, who was named opponents' man of the match by Llan, said: "We started on the front foot and looked dangerous in attack and when we scored the first I could tell it was going to be our day.
"I was happy to score and the lads worked very hard for each other. Looking forward for the rest of the season.”
Other results: Llanfair United 1 Welshpool Town 0; Llanrhaeadr 1 Penycae 1; Radnor Valley 0 Llangollen Town 3; Rhos Aelwyd 1 Llandrindod Wells 2.