PENRHYNCOCH returned to winning ways following their midweek draw against local rivals Bow Street.
The Roosters ran out 3-1 winners at Penycae on Saturday to increase their lead at the top of the Ardal North East table.
They have a healthy 12-point lead over second placed Radnor Valley at present but the title race isn’t over by any stretch of the imagination.
Street and Llanuwchllyn also notched wins and have several games in hand on the leaders.
Penrhyncoch were expecting a tough test by their north Wales opponent despite their lowly position in the the table, the only difference between the two teams at the break being Cameron Allen’s well-struck penalty to the left of home keeper Dan Clark.
The Wrexham-based hosts were performing well and drew level through Thomas Edwards just before the hour mark.
But the Roosters were in no mood to drop points and, as their fitness came to the fore again, they shifted through the gears to seal the win with goals by Isaac Pridmore and Dion Phillips.
Bow Street also had to put a shift in to keep in contention, 14 points behind with four games in hand, as they ran out 1-0 winners against visitors Llansantffraid.
The Magpies missed a number of decent chances and had to wait until the 75th minute for Ben Davies’ winner against Llan who finished the game with 10 men after Marc Griffiths was handed a late second caution.
Llanuwchllyn, with six games in hand and only one defeat to their name this campaign, are still very much in the hunt following their 3-1 success against visitors Cefn Albion.
Meilir Williams set them on their way on 12 minutes with his 13th league goal of the season but they were pegged back by Joshua Astley five minutes later.
Gwydion Evans restored their advantage on 40 minutes and there was still time for Sam Evans to give them a two-goal buffer in stoppage time.
Cefn’s chances to getting back into it were dealt a blow when Kien Morris was sent off early in the second half for a second yellow.
Dolgellau suffered their second defeat on the bounce, when they endured a bad day at the office beaten 2-0 at Rhos Aelwyd with goals by Aled Parry and Sam Baldam.