PENRHYNCOCH and Llanuwchllyn both picked up wins last night ahead of what could possibly be an Ardal North East title decider when the two teams face each other at Cae Baker on Saturday.
Veteran Geoff Kellaway gave the Roosters the edge at the break against visitors Llandrindod Wells with his 12th goal of the campaign.
Cameron Allen netted his 13th league goal of the season since making the move from Carmarthen Town back in January and Dion Phillips also continued his rich vein of goalscoring form to make it 3-0 on the hour.
Allen bagged his brace on 77 minutes to put the match beyond Llan’s reach but they did manage a late consolation through Robert Nicholls in stoppage time.
Llanuwchllyn beat visitors Bow Street by the odd goal in five to knock the third placed Magpies out of the race and stay 11 points behind Pen with three games in hand.
Will Owen and Meilir Williams gave the Cae Llan hosts a two-goal buffer by the hour but Street dug deep and hit back through Tomos Roberts and Rhydian Davies.
A point wasn’t enough for the hosts and they pushed for a winner and found one in stoppage time through substitute Warren Aykroyd-Duckett.
Other results: Cefn Albion 2 Penycae 1; Radnor Valley 0 Builth Wells 4.
Fixtures, 27 April: Bow Street v Radnor Valley; Dolgellau Athletic v Llangollen Town; Llandrindod Wells v Cefn Albion; Llanfair United v Builth Wells; Llanrhaead v Rhos Aelwyd; Penrhyncoch v Llanuwchllyn