BOW Street’s push for a top two finish in the Ardal North East continued as they ground out a 3-1 home win against Builth Wells last night.
The Magpies are now level on points with Llanuwchllyn, who have been granted a tier 2 licence, but have a much better goal difference with both sides having two games left to play.
Ben Davies gave the Cae Piod hosts the lead on 22 minutes and the Bulls were dealt a further blow when keeper Kham Steventon was sent off midway through the half.
Credit to the 10 men, they drew level through Daniel Hall on the stroke of half time but Davies restored Street’s advantage in the 51st minute.
The result was still in the balance until substitute Rhys Hughes netted a late third.
Goals by Cobber Kendrick and Nicholas Jones sealed Cefn Albion’s 2-0 win at Rhos Aelwyd whilst Llangollen Town won 2-1 at Llanrhaeadr ym Mochnant.
All the goals came in the first half with the visitors taking a two-goal lead courtesy of a Thomas Williams own goal and a Benjamin Wilson strike before Billy Clarke reduced the deficit in first half stoppage time.