BOW Street are sitting pretty at the top of the Ardal North East table after a good win against Llangollen Town on Saturday.
The Magpies played some good football throughout, but the visitors deserve credit for battling so well after being reduced to 10 men when Ben Wilson was red carded on the half hour.
Callum Page stole the show with an impressive hat-trick to take his tally to seven for the campaign.
Courtney Perkins joined him on the scoresheet with Kristan Jones and Joseph Morris replying for Llangollen.
A brace of goals by Neil Mitchel kept Kerry a point behind the leaders - having played two more games – as they saw off visitors Penycae 2-0.
Dolgellau Athletic went top of the table briefly when they made it five wins in a row on Friday evening with a comprehensive 4-2 win at Llansantffraid Village which delighted manager Rob Evans.
He said: “That’s the best we’ve played for a while. To play like we did knowing of the opportunity to go top was very encouraging and ultimately a huge reward for the players and people involved with Dolgellau.
“More challenging and enjoyable games to look forward to now. We keep going.”
Dol took the lead on 10 minutes when Paul Lewis and Dennis Bates linked up for the former to stab the ball into the back of the net.
Good pressure on home keeper David Jones by Osian Morris allowed him to get his shot away to double the advantage 10 minutes later.
The Wasps continued to dominate after the break and moved further ahead on 53 minutes when Lewis headed in his sixth league goal of the season before Wil Gruffydd was slipped through to slot home the fourth midway through the half.
Credit to Llan they replied through Jake Harris moments later and netted another late consolation despite being reduced to 10 men after Oscar Herd was given his marching orders with 15 minutes remaining.
Llanidloes Town had a bad day at the office as they were beaten 5-1 against Cefn Albion, Lima Texeira (2), James Jones, Alex Williams and Dion Gibbins betting for the visitors and Adam Nottingham replying for the Daffs.
Builth Wells won by the same scoreline at Llanfair United with five different goalscorers – Jamie Evans,Adam Farmer, Tommy Rowlands, Danny Ives and Lyndon Jones. Karl Seliaerts hit back for the hosts who were outplayed on the day.
A Haci Ozlu hat-trick saw Brickfield Rangers to a comfortable 3-1 win against Rhos Aelwyd whilst Lewis Morris, Elliot Morris, Callum Matthews, Geraint Lloyd, Charles Beaumont and Joseph Price netted for Radnor Valley in their 6-1 demolition of Chirk AAA, whose consolation goal was score by Tom Freeman.