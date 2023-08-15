BOW Street continued their impressive start to the Ardal North East campaign with a dominant performance to see off Llanfair United.
The Magpies made it three wins in as many outings to put down a marker as they strive to better their third place finish last season.
Street have had some good battles against Llanfair in recent seasons but this was a one-sided contest at Cae Piod on Saturday.
The Magpies made a flying start, Ifan Burrell netting on three minutes to open his goalscoring account for the season.
Rhydian Davies doubled their tally from the penalty spot on 10 minutes before Llanfair’s half went from bad to worse when Jack Jones was given his marching orders after picking up a second caution just past the half hour mark.
Joshua Crowl put the game to bed with two goals in a couple of minutes as the match approached the hour mark but credit to the 10 men, they kept Street at bay until the closing stages when Gwion ap Dafydd fired home to make it 5-0.
Radnor Valley and Dolgellau had to settle for a share of the spoils after a classic end-to-end game, with many heart in mouth moments for both sides, and both keepers pulling off brilliant saves.
Ioan Roberts gave the visitors the lead on the quarter hour but the New Radnor men hit back through Tom Edwards and Taylor Wozencraft.
Gerwyn Williams and Ben Fisher restored Dol’s lead just before the hour but Joseph Price struck on 84 minutes to take a point.
Dolgellau assistant manager Darren Andrews said: “It was very pleasing to get our first point of the season. We started well and got our rewards by scoring a well taken goal. Disappointingly we then switched off and conceded two sloppy goals.
“The lads then showed great character to retake the lead midway through second half. Unfortunately we couldn’t hold on to the win but the lads dug deep to see out the game to share the spoils.”
Builth Wells and Llangollen also drew with Town’s Benjamin Wilson and Gwilym Keddie cancelling out Lyndon Jones’ two early efforts for the Bulls.
It was the same 2-2 result at Rhos Aelwyd who blew a two-goal lead against visitors Llanuwchllyn.
Dyfan Thomas and Evan Woodall put the hosts in the driving seat but Llan hit back with late goals by Meilir Williams and Joe Williams.
There were no goals in the game between Llanrhaeadr and visitors Llandrindod. Penrhyncoch’s scheduled match was postponed as Welshpool Town were unable to raise a team.