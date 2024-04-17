LLANUWCHLLYN have the opportunity to close the gap on Ardal North East leaders Penrhyncoch to 11 points when they host Dolgellau Athletic at Church Street tonight.
Llanuwchllyn will be looking to build on their 10-game winning run in the league to take full advantage of their five games in hand on the Roosters.
Dolgellau come into the game on the back of a solid 4-1 win against Llanrhaeadr at Cae Marian on Saturday.
Also in action, Bow Street will look to bounce back from the disappointment of Saturday’s 3-3 draw at Llangollen town when they head to Llandrindod Wells.
The Magpies also have five games in hand on Penrhyncoch but the slip-up on Saturday means that they can only close the gap to the top to two points should they win all five.
Results: Tuesday, 16 April - Cefn Albion 1 Llangollen Town 1; Llanrhaeadr 6 Welshpool Town 1.